Previous
Photo 4093
Gratitude 14
"Gratitude and attitude are not challenges; they are choices."
-Robert Braathe
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
1
2
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7030
photos
94
followers
94
following
1121% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
14th November 2023 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
lake_michigan
Dawn
ace
Lovely colours
November 15th, 2023
