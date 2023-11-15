Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 4094
Gratitude 15
“Living in a state of gratitude is the gateway to grace.”
- Arianna Huffington
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7032
photos
94
followers
94
following
1121% complete
4087
4088
4089
4090
4091
4092
4093
4094
2935
4091
2936
4092
4093
2937
2938
4094
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
15th November 2023 2:42pm
Tags
plant
John Falconer
ace
Lovely
November 16th, 2023
