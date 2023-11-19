Sign up
Photo 4098
Gratitude 19
“We can only be said to be alive in those moments when our hearts are conscious of our treasures.” – Thornton Wilder
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
2
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
19th November 2023 4:55pm
Tags
sunset
,
south_bar_lake
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous shot
November 20th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautifully simple.
November 20th, 2023
