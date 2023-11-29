Previous
Gratitude 29 by edorreandresen
Photo 4108

Gratitude 29

Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual.
-Edward Weston
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1125% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise