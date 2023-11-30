Sign up
Photo 4109
Gratitude 30
A fun month! I'm grateful for 365. My daily photo habit has taught me to see and enjoy so much more of this world. I'm also thankful to see through the eyes of so many talented photographers.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Tags
leaf
,
sidewalk
,
moss
,
ginko
