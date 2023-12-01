Previous
Joy 1 by edorreandresen
Joy 1

Let your joy be in your journey - not in some distant goal.
-Tim Cook
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Louise & Ken
I just heard something like that today..."the time will never be fully right; enjoy your life today!" Lovely floral reminders for the Christmas tree!
December 2nd, 2023  
