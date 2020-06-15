Previous
daisies 2 by edorreandresen
Photo 1690

daisies 2

“I keep stars in my pockets wear daisies in my hair but I tuck you tenderly
in the folds of my heart and take you everywhere.”
― Melody Lee, Vine
eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
