Photo 1690
daisies 2
“I keep stars in my pockets wear daisies in my hair but I tuck you tenderly
in the folds of my heart and take you everywhere.”
― Melody Lee, Vine
15th June 2020
eDorre Andresen
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
13th June 2020 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
