zen 2 by edorreandresen
Photo 2430

zen 2

Wherever you are, be there totally.
-Eckhart Tolle
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

eDorre Andresen

Kartia ace
Great quote to match the b&w. Intriguing focus.
June 26th, 2022  
