Photo 2430
zen 2
Wherever you are, be there totally.
-Eckhart Tolle
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
1
0
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6016
photos
75
followers
86
following
665% complete
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
2427
3583
2428
3584
2429
3585
2430
3586
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
23rd June 2022 12:49pm
Kartia
ace
Great quote to match the b&w. Intriguing focus.
June 26th, 2022
