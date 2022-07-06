Sign up
Photo 2441
zen 5
“We don’t take pictures with cameras, we take them with our hearts and minds.”
— Arnold Newman
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6038
photos
75
followers
86
following
668% complete
View this month »
2434
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
2438
3594
2439
3595
2440
3596
2441
3597
Views
4
Album
365 Two
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
5th July 2022 1:53pm
Privacy
Public
