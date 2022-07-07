Sign up
Photo 2442
kingfisher tree
Lots of nature on today's kayak float! A kingfisher repeatedly dove into the water fishing from this tree as I floated by.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
