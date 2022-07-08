Sign up
Photo 2443
strut
“The camera’s not a camera, really. It’s an open door we need to walk through. It’s up to us to keep moving our feet.”
— Joe McNally
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
1
0
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6042
photos
75
followers
86
following
669% complete
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
2442
2443
2440
3596
2441
3597
2442
3598
2443
3599
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments 1
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
8th July 2022 10:47am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Babs
ace
He really is strutting his stuff.
July 9th, 2022
