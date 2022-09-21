Previous
rose by edorreandresen
rose

“A single rose can be my garden… a single friend, my world.”
– Leo Buscaglia
21st September 2022

eDorre Andresen

Taffy ace
Very pretty with the perfect quote
September 23rd, 2022  
