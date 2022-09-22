Previous
Pocket Kodak by edorreandresen
Pocket Kodak

Look and think before opening the shutter. The heart and mind are the true lens of the camera.
-Yousuf Karsh
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

eDorre Andresen

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful capture and words.
September 23rd, 2022  
