Quiet by edorreandresen
Quiet

When you quiet your mind, you can enter a world of clarity, peace and understanding.
-Alice Coltrane
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Dawn ace
Lovely
October 3rd, 2023  
Babs ace
So relaxing.
October 3rd, 2023  
