Youngster by edorreandresen
Photo 2895

Youngster

This young Great Blue Heron does not seem bothered by us watching him fish. He did not catch anything whilst we were watching.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

eDorre

Dawn ace
A nice shot ,he’s looking intently
October 4th, 2023  
