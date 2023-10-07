Sign up
Previous
Photo 2899
Thistle
“Nature has been for me, for as long as I remember, a source of solace, inspiration, adventure, and delight; a home, a teacher, a companion.”
-Lorraine Anderson
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6954
photos
90
followers
90
following
794% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
7th October 2023 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thistle
Dawn
ace
A nice image
October 8th, 2023
