Photo 2900
Photo 2900
Yum blur
This is Paris. She is quick, sweet and sassy.
Out of focus explains her well. I like this shot best as it shows her "treat focus."
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6956
photos
90
followers
90
following
794% complete
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
2897
4053
2898
4054
2899
4055
2900
4056
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
8th October 2023 3:55pm
Exif
Tags
cat
,
paris
Dawn
ace
A nice blur
October 9th, 2023
