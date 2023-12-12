Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2965
Glitter
There are times it is not wise to get out of the car to photograph Lake Michigan. When the wind is blowing this hard, you are pelted with stinging sand. When you get back in the car, the sand follows you and gets everywhere like glitter.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7086
photos
93
followers
94
following
812% complete
View this month »
2958
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
2965
Latest from all albums
2962
4118
2963
4119
2964
4120
2965
4121
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
12th December 2023 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
wind
,
lake_michigan
Issi Bannerman
ace
Such beautiful layers of beach, sea and sky.
December 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close