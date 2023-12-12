Previous
Glitter
Glitter

There are times it is not wise to get out of the car to photograph Lake Michigan. When the wind is blowing this hard, you are pelted with stinging sand. When you get back in the car, the sand follows you and gets everywhere like glitter.
Such beautiful layers of beach, sea and sky.
