Previous
Photo 2975
Wreath
“Curiosity about life in all of its aspects, I think, is still the secret of great creative people.”
– Leo Burnett
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Tags
wreath
