Wood and stone by edorreandresen
Photo 2977

Wood and stone

The unread story is not a story; it is little black marks on wood pulp. The reader, reading it, makes it live: a live thing, a story.
-Ursula K. Le Guin
24th December 2023

eDorre

edorreandresen
