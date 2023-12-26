Sign up
Photo 2979
Rock
We have forgotten what rocks and plants still know - we have forgotten how to be - to be still - to be ourselves - to be where life is here and now
-Eckhart Tolle
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
0
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Tags
rock
