Tiny by edorreandresen
Photo 3171

Tiny

Beautiful beach yoga day! We had true Michigan weather from steady sprinkles of rain to sun. I took a walk down the beach and was delighted to see and capture tiny piping plover chicks. Such speedy little babies!
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Babs ace
So sweet and well spotted
July 6th, 2024  
