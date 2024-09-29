Sign up
Photo 3257
Nifty Fifty 21
“Like a single sunbeam on a warm summer day, there is an exuberance and brilliance in a sunflower." —Unknown
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7670
photos
101
followers
96
following
892% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
27th September 2024 3:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunflowers
,
nf-sooc-2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful capture of these cheerful flowers.
September 30th, 2024
