Previous
Photo 4416
O'clock
The hours of folly are measured by the clock; but of wisdom, no clock can measure.
-William Blake
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7676
photos
100
followers
96
following
1209% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
2nd October 2024 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
clocks
,
oct24words
Barb
ace
Creative still life!
October 3rd, 2024
