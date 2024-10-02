Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3260
Amos
The shadow of Amos (my walker) as I'm on the wander hunting for a picture for today.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7676
photos
100
followers
96
following
893% complete
View this month »
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
3260
Latest from all albums
3257
4413
4414
3258
3259
4415
3260
4416
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
2nd October 2024 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pillow
,
walker
,
amos
,
broken leg
Krista Mae
ace
Very interesting photo, and I love that you have a name for your walker.
October 3rd, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Great picture and shadow. So creative.
October 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close