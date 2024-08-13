Previous
Bright Gray by edorreandresen
Photo 3210

Bright Gray

Love that curl of her tail. I knew I would see her when I put the comforter fresh from the dryer on the bed.
13th August 2024

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Photo Details

