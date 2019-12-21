Previous
Drinks on tap by eleanor
Drinks on tap

Luke and I had lunch at the Earth Food Market. My drink was G&T with pomegranate. Luke had the Oktoberfest Lager.
21st December 2019

Eleanor Muller

