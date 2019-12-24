Previous
Luke & Greg by eleanor
Photo 1395

Luke & Greg

Luke and I visited Greg and Tara's new flat this evening. It's going to be a lovely home.
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Eleanor Muller

