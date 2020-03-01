Previous
Driving the economy by eleanor
Photo 1461

Driving the economy

Sunday afternoon. I'm heading north up the N1 towards Nahakwe Lodge. The traffic heading south back to Gauteng is an indication of the massive movement of people north each weekend.
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

Eleanor Muller

Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
