My new totem animal by eleanor
My new totem animal

After this week, I am going to pattern the Armoured Ground Cricket (aka Koringkriek in South Africa).

Self-protecting is the new me.
(Photo was taken on a Baobab near Sagole, north-eastern Limpopo)
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
