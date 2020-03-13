Sign up
Weed or flower?
Awelani Lodge's wildflowers offered me the perfect simile for the whole week. Who defines what is a weed, and what is worth cultivating?
We've never been the ''pretty petunia'' people. Rather we look at what nature offers, and enjoy it's bounty from season to season, offering an environment where all will flourish.
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
