Weed or flower? by eleanor
Photo 1472

Weed or flower?

Awelani Lodge's wildflowers offered me the perfect simile for the whole week. Who defines what is a weed, and what is worth cultivating?

We've never been the ''pretty petunia'' people. Rather we look at what nature offers, and enjoy it's bounty from season to season, offering an environment where all will flourish.
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
