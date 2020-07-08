Sign up
Lion dog
We spent an extra long time in the park today, enjoying the sunshine. The forecast is for a massive storm over the next few days.
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
1695
photos
26
followers
0
following
442% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960F
Taken
8th July 2020 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
