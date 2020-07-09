Previous
Next
Unfounded rumours by eleanor
Photo 1616

Unfounded rumours

Reports started early afternoon that loadshedding was back. I put the candles out, but it seems they are not needed.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
442% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise