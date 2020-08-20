Previous
Going under by eleanor
Photo 1658

Going under

Today I see that the luggage shop in the mall has gone under. I guess if no one is travelling there is no need for luggage.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
