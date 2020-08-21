Previous
Tiny little daisy by eleanor
Tiny little daisy

One of those beautiful clear early spring days. Rained yesterday. Likely to rain again soon.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Eleanor Muller

Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot.
August 21st, 2020  
