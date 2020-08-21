Sign up
Photo 1659
Tiny little daisy
One of those beautiful clear early spring days. Rained yesterday. Likely to rain again soon.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
1739
photos
26
followers
0
following
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up shot.
August 21st, 2020
