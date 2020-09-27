Previous
Social distancing at Origins by eleanor
Social distancing at Origins

My first trip to Origins Coffee since lockdown. The vibe is missing. It's going to be a hard road getting the industry back on track for single people.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
