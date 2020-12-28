Previous
And back to lockdown level 3 by eleanor
Photo 1788

And back to lockdown level 3

The no alcohol sales doesn't worry me. The closed public parks is going to be an issue with Riley. Back to walking with a lead along the roads?

The first rocket seedling has flowered, and the first ladybug has arrived.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Eleanor Muller

