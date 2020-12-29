Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1789
2021 coming ready or not
We are going into the New Year in Lockdown again.
With lockdown and more movement restrictions, I think I'll use the next while to flight some photos that didn't make the daily cut during my last trip.
Photo of Kori Bustard/ Gompou (heaviest bird able to fly in the world) taken in Kruger National Park last month.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
1869
photos
23
followers
0
following
490% complete
View this month »
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
11th November 2020 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close