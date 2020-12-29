Previous
2021 coming ready or not by eleanor
Photo 1789

2021 coming ready or not

We are going into the New Year in Lockdown again.

With lockdown and more movement restrictions, I think I'll use the next while to flight some photos that didn't make the daily cut during my last trip.

Photo of Kori Bustard/ Gompou (heaviest bird able to fly in the world) taken in Kruger National Park last month.
Eleanor Muller

Photo Details

