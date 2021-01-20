Previous
Next
Cheers! by eleanor
Photo 1819

Cheers!

I think my best moment was finding this article... https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/mens-fashion/amp35266488/doug-emhoff-suit-inauguration-2021/. Discussing the Second Gentleman's clothing. Perfect. An Inauguration to remember.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
498% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise