Sport is ramping up again

I am so conflicted. As the lockdown regulations ease, group activities increase. This evening an athletics team was training on the fields where I walk. How long will it be before there is another Covid spike, and our businesses are curtailed again?
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Eleanor Muller

