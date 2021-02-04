Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1834
Sport is ramping up again
I am so conflicted. As the lockdown regulations ease, group activities increase. This evening an athletics team was training on the fields where I walk. How long will it be before there is another Covid spike, and our businesses are curtailed again?
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
0
0
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
1914
photos
23
followers
0
following
502% complete
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960F
Taken
4th February 2021 6:09pm
