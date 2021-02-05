Sign up
The Lunar Songbook
An installation at the Norval Foundation Gallery by Athi-Patra Ruga. It's a window viynal depicting the Xhosa lunar calendar. Simply stunning.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
