Swim up bar at Piggs Peak Hotel by eleanor
Photo 2212

Swim up bar at Piggs Peak Hotel

I'm not sure there is anything that says 1980's retro maintenance drama more than the chipped tiles around the swim up bar.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Eleanor Muller

