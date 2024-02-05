Previous
When it's too hot to work during sunlight hours. by eleanor
Photo 2456

When it's too hot to work during sunlight hours.

!Xaus Lodge have an extraordinary team who keep going when the rest of us have melted.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 2500 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
673% complete

View this month »

