Substructures by eleanor
Photo 2457

Substructures

I learned so much today about the importance of a floating deck to accommodate the inevitable contraction and expansion of the deck, given the huge temperatures swings in the desert.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Eleanor Muller

