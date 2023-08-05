Previous
Pink Perfection by elf
29 / 365

Pink Perfection

Cymbidium Orchid. My favourite flowers. This plant has rewarded me for years and I look forward to seeing it every year.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
