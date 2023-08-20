Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
44 / 365
Surfer Indian Ocean
This morning I flew over 3000km to visit a friend.Yesterday I posted an East Coast coastline photo today is the West Coast.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
44
photos
5
followers
3
following
12% complete
View this month »
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
20th August 2023 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#australia
,
#travel
,
#coast
,
#surf
,
#surfer
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close