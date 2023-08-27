Previous
Plant Worship by elf
50 / 365

Plant Worship

Spotted on an interesting house. The white arch and the contrast with the straggly plant caught my eye.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise