118 / 365
Succulent Magic
I planted this one year ago and it's thriving happily with more residents in the pot. Found pot and free plants from others' generosity. A monument to the kindness of strangers.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Taken
2nd November 2023 12:19pm
found objects
#gardens
#kindness
#succulents
#plants
#flora
#generosity
