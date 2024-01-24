Sign up
Previous
201 / 365
There Be Monsters
Te Wheke-a-Muturangi: The Adversary for Festival of Sydney.
Inflatable giant octopus.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
22nd January 2024 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#art
,
#australia
,
#sculpture
,
#octopus
,
#inflatable
