Previous
Ambushed by elf
213 / 365

Ambushed

This man was sitting on the beach when the seagulls began to arrive. One by one, step by step he realised it was time to run and abandon all thoughts of a picnic.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise